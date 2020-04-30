Kaira said that the government itself is acknowledging its failures.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party Punjab senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) must end backdoor contacts if it wants rule of constitution.

Talking to media in Lahore on Tuesday, he said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif should bring his party back on his ideology.

The PPP leader said that PDM was practically no more adding that the PPP was the PDM. “As long as we were in PDM, there was life in it,” he said.

"We want new election laws to be made by consensus," he said.

Kaira went on to say that the government itself is acknowledging its failures.