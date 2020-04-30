Joint sitting summoned on November 11

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A joint sitting of the Parliament has been summoned on November 11 in the morning.

The session will be started at 11am on Thursday.

Ahead of the joint sitting of Parliament, a luncheon will be given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied members of National Assembly. The senators will also join the lunch, which will be given by the prime minister on Wednesday.

According to the sources, a luncheon ceremony will be organized at the Prime Minister’s House at 2pm. Imran Khan will also address the participants on the occasion. He will take the MNAs and senators into confidence over various national matters. All the participants will be informed about the strategy of the joint sitting of the parliament.