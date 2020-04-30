Imran Khan said that the Kartarpur Corridor reflects my government’s commitment to minority rights

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the mindset of Indian government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the greatest hurdle towards peace in our region.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the prime minister said that today is the second anniversary of the Kartarpur Corridor – a Corridor of interfaith harmony that allows India’s Sikh community special access to one of their holiest sites.

Imran Khan said that the Kartarpur Corridor reflects my government’s commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony.

The prime minister said that our commitment comes at a time when we are witnessing a descent into systematic persecution of Kashmiris, Indian Muslims, and other minorities by the ideological Hindutva Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of India.

On November 9, 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor, fulfilling a decades-old demand of the Sikh Community to have an access to one of their holiest places in Pakistan without any territorial impediments.