ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government has only discussed ceasefire in dialogues with proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and locals have also been included in the talks.

Addressing a press conference after federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said that it was not possible for the state to remain in a state of constant war. He said only ceasefire was discussed at the moment with the banned TTP. “We want peace in the whole region, adding that the state is giving them a chance,” he said.

The minister said that the talks with the TTP were being in line with the constitution, adding that the banned TTP is not an organisation but it has several groups and the dialogues with them could be successful only after they accept the constitution.

Chaudhry said the new Afghan government also wants peace in Pakistan, adding that being Muslims and as neighbors we are concerned about the situation in Afghanistan.