ATC approves police custody of 19 TLP workers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved the police custody of 19 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers on Tuesday.

Following the directions of the ATC judge Arshad Bhatti, the social workers were sent under police custody for four days. In addition to this, the court discharged one accused while ordered to send 13 others into police custody.

After the clearance of their identity the accused people were allowed to enter the court. According to the details, the government allocated the special prosecutor security Abdul Rauf Wattoo to carry out the task.

It is pertinent to state here that the Qila Gujjar Singh police also had written various other cases with reference to anti-terrorism court.