CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday has arrested a terrorist during an operation in Chakwal.

The CTD officers told that RPG launcher, rocket launcher, machine gun and hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the terrorist.



The security personnel further told that the terrorist belonged to a banned outfit.

Earlier, at least two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with CTD in Khuzdar on Monday night.

CTD conducted a raid in Saruna area near Khuzdar on an intelligence-based report during which terrorists hiding in area opened fire. The law-enforcement agency personnel returned the fire as a result two alleged terrorists were killed.

The CTD officials also recovered huge quantity of explosive material and arms from the hideout of the terrorists.