ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) in Islamabad to discuss country’s economic and political situation, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a 13-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the Federal Cabinet will approve transfer of PTDC properties to concerned provinces. The cabinet will also give approval to give PTDC lands in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir on lease to private sector.

The Federal cabinet will also approve extension of transit trade agreement with Afghanistan. The cabinet will be briefed on the vacant seats of CEOs and MDs in ministries and departments.

Sources further said that cabinet will also approve ICT Criminal Prosecution Service Act, 2021 while the review of gas and RLNG tariffs for export sector is also on the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet will also approve interim extension in appointment of MD of NTDCL while the Third Amendment to the Tax Law Ordinance, 2021 will be approved.

The federal cabinet will approve appointment of Chairman Export Processing Zones Authority. The Cabinet will consider a proposal to add electric fans to the PSQS list

The Federal Cabinet will also approve the Securities and Futures Markets Bill, 2021. The cabinet will also ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms.

