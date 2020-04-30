LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,277,560. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,558 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 400 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,954 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,598 in Sindh 5,774 in KP, 947 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 472,213 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 441,257 in Punjab 178,687 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,169 in Islamabad, 34,495 in Azad Kashmir 33,345 in Balochistan and 10,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,185,396 coronavirus tests and 42,373 in the last 24 hours. 1,226,157 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,206 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.94 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 74,621,225 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 642,189 in last 24 hours. 44,431,071 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 581,517 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 111,967,455 with 1,166,879 in the last 24 hours.