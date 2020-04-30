Dry weather expected in most parts of country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold during night during the next twelve hours.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, dry in Jammu, very cold and dry in Leh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar eleven, Quetta seven, Gilgit one, Murree six and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.