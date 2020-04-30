TTP announces ceasefire with govt for one month time period

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday announced a ceasefire with the Government of Pakistan (GOP) for one month time period.

According to details, the terrorist outfit of TTP will abide by waging war against GOP for one month beginning from Nov 9 to Dec 9. However, it was decided that if the counterparts agree on the continuity of ceasefire, the duration of ceasefire could be extended.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Afghan government is playing a mediating role in negotiation between GOP and TTP.



Earlier the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry fawad hussain had announced ‘complete ceasefire’ with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), after the negotiations.

“Under an agreement, the Government of Pakistan and banned Tehreek-i-Taliban [Pakistan] have agreed upon complete ceasefire,” the minister told the media while referring to the interview of Prime Minister Imran Khan with a foreign Television in which he had hinted at these negotiations.

He said the negotiations with TTP were underway and would be carried out in accordance with the Constitution and law of the land. “Obviously, no government can hold such negotiation which contravenes the Constitution and law of Pakistan.”

In those negotiations, writ of the state, national security, peace of relevant areas and socio-economic stability would definitely be taken into account.

The minister said persons, affected due to TTP in different areas, would not be ignored during the negotiations. Therefore, they were also being taken into confidence, he added.



Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed anger over the agreement with the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In his statement on Monday, the PPP chairman asked who President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan are to decide on begging the TTP for talks and unilaterally engage the TTP which martyred our soldiers, national leadership and the children of APS.

He said a policy approved by the parliament will be a better policy with legitimacy.

The PPP chairman said that the statements made by the president, prime minister and foreign minister about the negotiations with the TTP were criticised by him before, and will continue to be criticized since no one was taken on board and no consensus was built.



