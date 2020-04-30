Bilawal said a policy approved by the parliament will be a better policy with legitimacy.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed anger over the agreement with the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In his statement on Monday, the PPP chairman asked who President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan are to decide on begging the TTP for talks and unilaterally engage the TTP which martyred our soldiers, national leadership and the children of APS.

He said a policy approved by the parliament will be a better policy with legitimacy.

The PPP chairman said that the statements made by the president, prime minister and foreign minister about the negotiations with the TTP were criticised by him before, and will continue to be criticized since no one was taken on board and no consensus was built.