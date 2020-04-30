HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said PPP s Sindh government had created artificial price hike in the province by not releasing wheat stock and sugar to the flour Mills and sugar mills as majority of these mills belong to the top leadership of the ruling party.

He said this while addressing a big public meeting and workers convention organized by PTI central region Sindh at Kotri town of district Jamshoro, some 20 kilometers away from here.

He said the PTI government had disbursed Rs 6.5 billion among people of Sindh under Ehsaas Emergency cash during COVID-19 pandemic to save them from starvation while Sindh government could not provide them even a penny during that difficult time.

PPP leadership is raising issue of inflation and protests were staged in the province to mislead the general public, Asad Umar said and added that Sindh and Punjab are surplus wheat producers but Sindh government had not released wheat to flour Mills due to which flour price in the province had touched Rs 80 per kg as compared to Rs 55 per kg price in Punjab.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should tell the reason as to why wheat flour is being sold in Sindh at higher prices as compared to Punjab, he questioned.

While terming PDM a seasonal illness, Asad Umar said parties in this alliance were often coming out on the roads in the winter and then went back to the drawing rooms.

He categorically said that general elections would be held in 2023 and this time PTI will form its government in Sindh also and our worker will be the next Chief Minister of the province.

