PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that pandemic of corona has resulted in the current wave of inflation in Pakistan and added that the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan is taking result oriented steps to provide maximum possible relief to the public in the prevailing situation.

Addressing a public gathering in Peshawar on Sunday, Mahmood Khan said that work on various developmental schemes costing Rs.142 billion were in progress in district Peshawar whereas uplift schemes of Rs.1billion in each constituency would also be initiated.

the CM said that keeping in view the health facilities requirements of the region, a tertiary level hospital under public private partnership would also be established in Peshawar.

The chief minister said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power, the country was facing a difficult situation, the country was in the grip of foreign debts and economy of the country was on the verge of collapse.

He said that the incumbent government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as its top priority started to take practical steps to revive the economy but unfortunately it was badly hit by corona pandemic.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, through an effective strategy steered the economy of the country successfully which was acknowledged and appreciated worldwide.

The chief minister said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced an historic relief package of Rs.120 billion for giving relief to masses.

Mahmood Khan stated that if need arises the provincial government would divert developmental budget to give maximum relief to the people. He described the flawed economic policies of the previous rulers as another reason for the current inflation and said that during the past seventy years various political parties ruled the masses and enjoyed powers, looted the public exchequer but made no planning for the future of the country which has resulted in the current inflation badly affecting the poor masses.

