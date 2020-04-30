Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the country, while cold at night during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. The weather will remain dry and cold in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most plain areas of the country, while cold in hilly areas. Leh remained the coldest place in the country with -07°C temperature.

