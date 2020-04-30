Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

UCH SHARIF (Dunya News) – Two members of a same family were killed and two other were wounded in a road mishap in Uch Sharif on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a car carrying a family to Karachi from Swat collided with a trailer near Uch Sharif Interchange of Motorway M5, killing two persons on the spot and injuring two other.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Umar Ali and Rashid Ali.

