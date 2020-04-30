T20 World Cup: President, PM's office and others congratulate team for fifth straight victory

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister’s Office and others appreciated the Pakistan cricket team for obtaining straight fifth victory against Scotland by 72 runs in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 match.

At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs in their fifth and final match in Group 2 and maintained the top position in the group.

President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated Pakistan cricket team for its win against Scotland in the T20 World Cup

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Congratulations Pakistan cricket team and Pakistan. Winning becomes a good habit. Two more performances to go. Keep up your brilliance and you will come home winners Inshallah.”

Prime Minister’s Office

The Prime Minister s Office (PMO) congratulated the green shirt team, saying that they are proud of Pakistan s excellent performance in the T20 World Cup. The performance of the national team has been impressive so far. He said that inshallah T20 trophy will come to Pakistan.

“Whole nation is proud of Team Pakistan- the only team which is still invincible in T20 World Cup 2021. Best of luck for Semi finals Babar 11 Cricket bat and ball Insha Allah it s coming home,” Prime Minister s Office tweeted.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that big news for India! “If the Indian team finish the match against Namibia in three overs tomorrow, they can reach airport early,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar while congratulating the national team on their victory said that the fifth victory was also congratulated to the entire nation. “Today s festival was looted by Shoaib Malik,” he added.

The chief minister said that Pakistan team maintained its unbeaten record in the World Cup by defeating Scotland. Pakistan team easily defeated Scotland today after India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia. He has won the hearts of the nation with his excellent performance in the matches. “It is hoped that the players of the cricket team will also defeat the opposing team in the semi-finals.”

PCB chairman



On the success of the Pakistani team, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said in his tweet, “Another impressive all round show. For a World Cup run, five out of five wins is an incredible effort. Head down though for the final sprint.”