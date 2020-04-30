Bilawal Bhutto presses on PM's ouster for ending inflation

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pressed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s ouster for ending inflation.

The Chairman PPP visited the residence of City President Mumtaz Arabani at Rato Dero, where he met various party leaders.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur issued directions to resolve their constituency issues.

On the occasion, the PPP maintained that PM Imran Khan had said that this year would be a year of development but this year proved to be a year of inflation. “With virtually all his claims of development, Imran Khan has put the country on the path of inflation. There is need to send Imran Khan home to get rid of inflation. Only by ousting the premier can inflation be eradicated from the country.”

He further said that only people friendly policies of the PPP can put the country on the path of prosperity.