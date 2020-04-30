Govt's decision to increase power tariff is a bombardment of inflation on the public: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign in order to provide immediate relief to already suffering people of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said that if Imran Khan cannot control prices of flour, sugar, ghee, medicines, electricity, gas and petrol than he can resign from the premiership.

Opposition Leader of National Assembly said that after hike in price of sugar and petrol, government’s decision to also increase power tariff is a bombardment of inflation on the public.

Earlier, the government on late Thursday night jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 8.03 per litre with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the new price of petrol will be Rs 145.82 per litre against the current rate of Rs 137.79 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been enhanced by Rs 8.14 per litre and will now cost Rs142.62 per litre.

On the other hand, National Electronic Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has ratified the government’s decision to increase the price of electricity paving way for increase in the basic price of electricity.

The NEPRA has decided to increase the price of electricity by Rs 1.68 paisa for domestic consumers and Rs 1.39 paisa for commercial and industrial consumers.