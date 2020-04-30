LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,275,158. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,518 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 567 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,943 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,582 in Sindh 5,765 in KP, 944 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 357 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 471,497 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 440,918 in Punjab 178,512 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,103 in Islamabad, 34,492 in Azad Kashmir 33,325 in Balochistan and 10,393 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,057,966 coronavirus tests and 46,918 in the last 24 hours. 1,224,870 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,236 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.2 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 73,315,751 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 710,366 in last 24 hours. 43,231,870 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 665,361 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 109,586,984 with 1,309,751 in the last 24 hours.