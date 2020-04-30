Punjab Cabinet gives approval to remove proscribed status of TLP

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Cabinet on Friday has approved the recommendation of government to remove proscribed status of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).



According to details, a letter will be dispatched to the federation after getting permission from Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar.

It is to be mentioned here that the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Law and Order had devised a plan to take the proscribed title of TLP off after government-TLP agreement.



The federal government’s steering committee led by state minister Ali Muhammad Khan had already finalised modalities to offer relief to the TLP and its leadership.



The government had earlier declared the TLP as a "militant organisation" for creating unrest in the country after a series of violent clashes.



Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the government decided to consider the already-banned group as a "militant organisation".

