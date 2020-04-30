Nazim Jokhio murder case: MPA Jam Awais appears in court

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Jam Awais on Friday has appeared before the court in Nazim Sajawal Jokhio murder case.

According to details, the court has approved three-day physical remand of the PPP MPA and handed him over to the police for further interrogation.

Earlier, body of Nazim Sajawal Jokhio, who was allegedly tortured to death, was found at a farmhouse belonging to a PPP lawmaker Jam Awais.

The Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah took the notice of the matter and directed the police to lodge an FIR on the complaint of the bereaved family.

Later, enraged over the incident, Nazim’s relatives and other members of the community staged a protest and blocked the National Highway.

The protesters alleged that the victim was murdered at the behest of influential persons, referring to the video recorded by him.