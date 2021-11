Students of six major universities of Lahore spend a day with Pak Army

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Students of six major universities of Lahore spent a day with Pakistan Army at Lahore Garrison.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the event was specifically designed to enlighten the young students with routine functioning and training activities of Pakistan Army.

Students interacted with Troops from Armour, Infantry and Artillery units along with logistic support elements.