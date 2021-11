LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Shahid Karim on Tuesday has declared petitions against Ravi River Urban Project as admissible.

During the hearing, the judge has turned down the plea of the government and remarked that the high court can hear the appeals against the project.

Meanwhile, Punjab Advocate General said that River Ravi Urban Ordinance has been issued after which, the pleas cannot be heard.