Imran Khan's resignation will be biggest relief package for the people: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday has lashed out at Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and blamed him for inflation, economic disaster and unemployment.

In a statement, the PML-N leader said that Imran Khan’s first and last priority is to make the lives of the people hell by telling lies. She suggested the premier to not address the nation and avoid further lies.

Imran Khan’s resignation will be biggest relief package for the people, she Marriyum Aurangzeb went on to say.

