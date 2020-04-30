Amin Aslam says President Biden lauds Pakistan's policy regarding climate change

GLASGOW (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has met United States (US) President Joe Biden on sidelines of United Nations Climate Change Conference.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the special assistant said, “A pleasure to interact with President Biden at COP26.”

He said that US president lauded the Pakistan and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan over the effective policies of the government regarding climate change.



Amin Aslam said that Joe Biden has thanked the premier for committing to the Washington-led global methane pledge to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by the end of this decade in an effort to tackle climate change.