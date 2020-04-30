LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Tuesday has challenged rejection of his nomination papers for the NA-133 by-election in Appellate Tribunal.



According to details, the PTI candidate has filed an appeal against returning officer’s decision.



It is to be mentioned here that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not accept the nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for NA-133 by-election.



During the hearing of petition regarding, PML-N’s Naseer Bhatta argued that Bilal Hussain – the proposer of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema – is a resident of NA-130, while the constituency of election is NA-133.



Under section 60 of the Election Act, the proposer should belong to the election’s constituency.



Announcing the decision over matter of NA-133 by-election, the returning officer rejected the nomination papers and said that the proposer of the PTI’s Jamshed Cheema and his wife is not from NA 133.