The ceremony to commission the missile frigate will be held in Shanghai, China.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The first Chinese-made 054 Alpha Guided Missile Frigate “PNS Tughral” is set to be commissioned in the Pakistan Navy next week.



China Shipbuilding Trading Company, Hodong Xing Washhipyard played a key role in constructing the ship.

Source told that the 054 Alpha Guided Missile Frigate has excellent communication, sonar system, heli landing, and hangar.