Muslim's places of worship in India are totally unsafe: Punjab Governor

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar says India has become most dangerous country in the world for minorities.

In his tweet, he said the terrorists of PM Narendra Modi and RSS are targeting the Muslims.

The Governor said snatching of religious freedom from Indian Muslims is tantamount to massacre of human rights.

He said Muslim’s places of worship in India are totally unsafe.