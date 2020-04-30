PTI govt's corruption continues to affect nation: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday has said that the corruption of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has continued to affect the people.



In a statement, the former Prime Minister (PM) said that Rs70 out of Rs120 per kg price of sugar is going into the pockets of PM Imran and his ministers.



The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials and prosecutors will also be made accountable soon, he added.



Earlier, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the government of PTI is trying to hide truth from the nation. He said that one minister is holding negotiation and the other one is shutting the channel on breaking the news.

There is a huge difference in statements and actions of the government, he went on to say.