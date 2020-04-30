ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of allied parties to take them into confidence over agreement with the banned outfit and current situation of the country.

According to sources, PM Imran will take PML-Q, MQM, GDA and BAP leaders into confidence. The premier will also consult the allies regarding important decisions of the government.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan also chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee. During the meeting, the premier took the core committee members into confidence over talks with the banned outfit.

Imran Khan said that talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was the only solution to the problem as he does not want bloodshed in the country at any cost.

“I never support use of power and chaos because no one can get benefit from the lawlessness. We have tried to resolve the current situation amicably. Negotiations were the only solution to the problem,” PM Khan said while talking to the participants.