Law minister briefs IMF officials on legal complications of financial legislation in Pakistan

A meeting was held under the chair of Law Minister Farogh Naseem. During the meeting, the IMF officials participated through video link. The IMF officials praised the law minister for his satisfactory responses to questions.

The meeting was attended by Malika Bukhari, the law secretary, the Stante Bank of Pakistan (SBP) deputy governor and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance. Issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

The federal law minister briefed IMF officials on the legal complications of financial legislation in Pakistan. He also thanked the IMF for its cooperation during the COVID-19.

On the occasion, Dr Farogh said that the Ministry of Law is working day and night to develop Pakistan and get out of the difficult situation.