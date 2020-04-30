ECP rejects Punjab govt's request to postpone NA-133 by-election

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the request of the Punjab government to postpone NA-133 by-election.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab government had requested for rescheduling of NA-133 by-election in view of current law and order situation.

After rejecting the application, the ECP has said that polling in NA-133 will be held only on December 5. The decision to maintain the polling day was taken in a meeting chaired by the chief election commissioner (CEC).

The CEC informed the secretariat officials about the decision. The ECP will soon inform the Punjab government about the decision.

Earlier, the Punjab home department has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the by-elections in NA-133 Lahore.

A letter was sent to the ECP by the Punjab home department requesting postponement of NA-133 by-poll keeping in view the current situation of the country.

In its letter, the Punjab home department said that according to a recent intelligence report, it is difficult to hold elections now.

It may be recalled that senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik had passed away due to illness after which by-elections were announced in this constituency.

In the 2018 elections, PML-N s Pervaiz Malik had won with more than 89,000 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ejaz Chaudhary had secured more than 77,000 votes.

The Election Commission had fixed Dec 5 for by-poll in NA-133 and also issued code of conduct.

The ECP notification says: “No government or authority shall post or transfer any official in the district where the schedule for byelection in NA-133 is announced till the publication of name of returned candidate. No government functionary or elected representative including a local government functionary shall announce any development scheme for the constituency where election is under process till Dec 5.”

Candidates can file their nominations till Oct 25. Scrutiny of the papers will be done on Oct 30 and an appeal.