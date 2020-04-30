PM Imran Khan was briefed about overall economic situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the economic reforms introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government have led to the economic recovery of the country

Chairing a meeting to review overall economic situation in the country, the prime minister was apprised of inflationary trend in the international commodity market and petroleum prices.

Economic Affairs Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill and Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir attended the meeting.

Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to bring down prices of essential commodities to give maximum relief to common man.

The prime minister said, “Like our exemplary response to COVID-19 pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate negative impacts of international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food items.”

He said stabilising macroeconomic indicators in the country was the government’s top priority to spur economic growth.

