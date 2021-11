Abu Bakar is survived by a widow and two daughters.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Another policeman who got injured in clashes with protesters of the banned organization succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Abu Bakar cop got injured in clashes with the protesters and was brought to the General Hospital Lahore for treatment.

Abu Bakar, who joined the force in 1990 as constable is survived by a widow and two daughters.