LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that people of Dera Ghazi Khan have rejected defeated Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Usman Buzdar, in a statement, said that people, by disassociating themselves from the public rally, proved that they want development instead of negative politics.

CM Punjab said that the unnatural alliance held a small gathering in DG Khan and destroyed whatever credibility it had.

A day earlier, PDM held a public rally in DG Khan. Addressing the rally, PML-N president said that the people are currently passing through a worst condition due to inflation, adding that the prices of medicines have been increased by 400 per cent.