LAHORE (Dunya News) – Workers of the banned outfit are continuing their protest in Wazirabad despite agreement with government.

According to details, due to the protest, both sides of the bridge on Chenab River and roads leading to Gujrat and Islamabad are still closed for all type of traffic, increasing problems for the masses.

Railways track is still not operational near Jhelum while internet service in Gujranwala is also suspended.

A day earlier, government and banned organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan reached agreement.

PTI government’s negotiating team including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan were present alongside Mufti Muneebur Rehman and representatives of banned TLP.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman while addressing a press conference, said that the details of the agreement will be revealed at appropriate time; however, he said that as per the agreement, a steering committee has been formed under the chair of Muhammad Ali Khan.

He added that the agreement, which also has support from banned TLP’s chief, will start yielding results from the next week.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing the media persons, said that innocent lives were lost and properties of people were damaged and if the issue was prolonged, the situation could have gotten worse.