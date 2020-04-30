Federal govt to deliver health cards till Dec: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that the government will deliver health cards all across country till December.

While addressing in Bahara Kahu gathering, he mentioned that with the collaboration of Punjab Government two gallon water was supplied to Islamabad meanwhile one hundred new tube wells are being installed in the city. In addition to this, the 100 MGD water project will be completed in coming six months.

Moreover, Asad said that the SNC is PTI government’s big achievement besides the inauguration of four new colleges in federal capital and delivery of health cards across country till December. Emphasizing on the provision of health cards to public, he said it is a service which is not even available in America.

Federal Minister said that the success of developmental projects was made possible because in our government is corruption free. In NA 53, a hospital of 200 beds will soon be inaugurated, he added.

