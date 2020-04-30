PM to brief PTI Core Committee regarding agreement with banned TLP

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Monday (tomorrow) to brief them over an agreement with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to sources, the meeting to be headed by Imran Khan would mull over the political and other developing situations in the country.

“The PTI core committee will be briefed on agreement with the banned outfit,” they said adding that the prime minister would also take the committee into confidence over other national issues.

The meeting will also mull over the economic situation in the country besides also discussing preparations for the local bodies elections and organizational matters of the party, the sources said.

On Sunday, the main points of the agreement between the government and the banned TLP have come to light according to which the banned TLP will not hold a long march or sit-in in the future but will be allowed to hold political activities while the release of Saad Rizvi will be decided by the courts.

According to sources, the main points of the agreement between the government and the banned TLP states that the workers of banned TLP will be released after legal procedure while the government will commit to global measures to prevent blasphemy, including Banned TLP workers will remain peaceful.

PTI government’s negotiating team including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan were present alongside Mufti Muneebur Rehman and representatives of banned TLP.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman while addressing a press conference said that under the agreement, a steering committee has been formed that will be headed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and this committee will become functional from Sunday.