Banned TLP will not hold long march, sit-in in future as per agreement with govt

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The main points of the agreement between the government and the banned TLP have come to light according to which the banned TLP will not hold a long march or sit-in in the future but will be allowed to hold political activities while the release of Saad Rizvi will be decided by the courts.

According to sources, the main points of the agreement between the government and the banned TLP states that the workers of banned TLP will be released after legal procedure while the government will commit to global measures to prevent blasphemy, including Banned TLP workers will remain peaceful.

On the other hand, a meeting of the PTI core committee has been convened on Monday, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting will consider the current situation in the country and preparations for the local body elections.

Earlier government and banned organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan reached an agreement.

PTI government’s negotiating team including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan were present alongside Mufti Muneebur Rehman and representatives of banned TLP.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman while addressing a press conference said that under the agreement, a steering committee has been formed that will be headed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and this committee will become functional from Sunday.



