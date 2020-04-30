The agreement will start yielding results from the next week: Mufti Muneebur Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Government and banned organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan have reached agreement, Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced on Sunday.

PTI government’s negotiating team including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan were present alongside Mufti Muneebur Rehman and representatives of banned TLP.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman while addressing a press conference said that under the agreement, a steering committee has been formed that will be headed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and this committee will become functional from Sunday.

He said that the details of the agreement will be revealed at appropriate time; however, he said that as per the agreement, a steering committee has been formed under the chair of Muhammad Ali Khan.

He added that the agreement, which also has support from banned TLP’s chief, will start yielding results from the next week.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing the media persons, said that innocent lives were lost and properties of people were damaged and if the issue was prolonged, the situation could have gotten worse.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had formed a 12-member committee to hold negotiations with the banned organization.

On the other hand, authorities have closed both sides of bridge on Chenab River by placing containers and other barricades in order to stop long march of banned organization TLP.

Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) have also set up a red line at a distance of 500 meters from the Chenab River and all sorts of transport is not allowed on the bridge.

GT Road is also closed from several points and land routes to Gujarat, Kharian and Jhelum have also been closed. Residents of the areas are facing increasing problems due to closure of roads, educational institutions and markets.

No objection if courts release banned TLP chief Saad Rizvi: PM Imran

Imran Khan has said that the government would not have any objection to releasing banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi if courts ordered to released him.

He said this in his meeting with Ulemas. The scholars raised objections on the statements of the federal ministers and said that the statements could sabotage the negotiations with the banned TLP.

The premier went on to say that the government wouldn’t have any problem if courts order Saad Rizvi’s release, adding that expelling French Ambassador is not the solution to the problem but the world will have to be educated regarding blasphemy.