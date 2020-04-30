Agreement with banned TLP thwarted conspiracy of bloodshed: Pervez Khattak

NOSHERA (Dunya News) – Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has said that the government reached an agreement with banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to establish peace and thwart the bloodshed conspiracy across the country.

Speaking about the agreement with the banned TLP in Noshera, the defence minister said that the government stood on its position, adding that the peace agreement would eliminate the conspiracies. “There is no doubt that no one can back down from the agreement reached between the government and the banned TLP,” he added.

The minister also mentioned that there is no possibility of early elections in the country and the government will complete its five-year tenure. “The entire opposition including Maulana Fazlur Rehman should stop dreaming in broad day light. Whether the PDM participate or not in the local body elections, it’s their own decision,” he maintained.

Pervez Khattak further said that the PTI is going in the people’s court during the local body elections, the people should decide for themselves. He said that the revolutionary measures of the PTI are having a positive impact on the lives of the people, adding that inflation is a major issue but the public will get relief soon due to Imran Khan’s policies.