LAHORE (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected allegations of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema who was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-133 by-elections.

According to election commission, the proposers for Jamshed Iqbal Cheema are voters of NA-130 since 2018.

On the other hand, proposer of the PTI candidate has said that he is resident of NA-133 and was not aware how his vote was transferred to NA-130 as his whole family’s votes are still registered in NA-133.

Earlier, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema for NA-133 by-election.

PML-N’s Naseer Bhatta had argued that Bilal Hussain – the proposer of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema – is a resident of NA-130, while the constituency of election is NA-133. Under section 60 of the Election Act, the proposer should be from to the election’s constituency. Under the election rules, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife are not qualified for contesting election. The nomination papers of Jamshed and Musarrat should be rejected.

Announcing the decision over matter of NA-133 by-election, the ECP rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Cheema and his wife.

The returning officer said that the proposer of the PTI’s Jamshed Cheema and his wife is not from NA 133.

In the 2018 elections, PML-N s Pervaiz Malik had won with more than 89,000 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ejaz Chaudhary had secured more than 77,000 votes.

The Election Commission had fixed Dec 5 for by-poll in NA-133 and also issued code of conduct.