LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue has claimed two lives in Lahore and one in Islamabad in last 24 hours while so far eight people have their lives to the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cases of dengue are on rise in Punjab as 385 cases were reported in Lahore, 72 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Gujranwala and 7 in Sheikhupura.

On the other hand, 319 cases of the virus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours.

As per provincial health department, so far eight people have died of the dengue.