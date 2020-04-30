Banned outfit protest: Pakistan Army officials visit families of martyred cops

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The senior officials of Pakistan Army visited the families of martyred policemen on Saturday.

According to inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), these shuhada included ASI Muhammad Akbar resident of Pattoki, Constable Ghulam Rasool of Kasur, Constable Muhammad Ayub of Narang Mandi and Constable Khalid Javed of Pasrur.

Officers visited the homes of Shuhada to pay homage for their sacrifices, offered Fateha and also rendered financial assistance, on behalf of Pakistan Army, to the bereaved families.

The officers also visited injured police officials and inquired about their well-being.