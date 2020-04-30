PTI govt trying to hide truth from nation: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday has said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is trying to hide truth from the nation.



In a statement, he said that one minister is holding negotiation and the other one is shutting the channel on breaking the news. There is a huge difference in statements and actions of the government, he added.



Meanwhile, PML-N’s Saad Rafique said that the issue of banned outfit’s protest has become more ambiguous now. The PTI government will soon be dissolved, he predicted.



The leader further said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is causing troubles for himself.