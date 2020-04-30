At least 15 dengue-infected patients have lost their lives in Sindh this year.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Dengue fever remains uncontrolled in Sindh as 64 more persons have been tested positive for the disease in the province during the past 24 hours, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

The new cases surged the total number of patients in the province to 3,533 during the current year. At least 44 individuals suffered from the virus in Karachi, seven in Hyderabad, Matiari, two, one each in Jamshoro and Sajawal and three each in Tarparkar and Mirpur Khas.

