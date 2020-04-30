Supreme Court on Monday had ordered to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi within a week.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The deadline to vacate Nasal Tower, a 15-storey residential building located at the Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi has expired at 12:00 midnight on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the residents of the Nasal Tower have now started to vacate flats voluntarily after the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday had ordered to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi within a week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the administration had issued orders to disconnect utility connections of Nasla Tower by October 27 in compliance with the orders passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad had written a letter to MD Water Board, CEO K Electric and MD Sui Gas, asking them to disconnect all utility connections of Nasla Tower by October 27.

Earlier on Monday, Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi within a week. During the hearing at Karachi registry, the apex court has directed to use latest technology in the process and take all the expenses from the owner of Nasla Tower.

Seize the properties of the owner if he refuses to pay the expenses, the court remarked. Subsequently, the Supreme Court has ordered the Karachi commissioner to submit report after demolishing the tower.

