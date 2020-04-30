Imran Khan said that such demands cannot be accepted that are against the interests of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that killing police personnel under the pretext of protest is cruelty those who have blocked the roads will be dealt with iron hand.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the federal cabinet. It was decided in the meeting that the protesters would not be allowed to cross Jhelum under any circumstances.

The prime minister said that the government wanted to sort things out through negotiations, adding that those who have blocked the roads will be dealt with iron hand.

Imran Khan said that such demands cannot be accepted that are against the interests of the country.

Earlier, federal cabinet meeting had decided that the protesters will not be allowed to cross Jhelum at any cost and the Rangers will also be used to stop the protesters.

A committee of ministers headed by the interior minister gave a briefing on the talks with the banned TLP. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid apprised the cabinet of the current deadlock with the banned organization. The cabinet was also briefed of the legal issues related to the matter. Cabinet members said that no concessions should be provided to those who have caused loss of life and property.

The government has pledged to clear the roads and streets taken under siege by the mob under the banner of proscribed religious hardliners.

The government and all the state institutions are on the same page and will together deal with those creating nuisance on the roads and afflicting people.