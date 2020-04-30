KARACHI (Dunya News) - The assistant commissioner (AC) of Ferozabad has issued orders to disconnect utility connections of Nasla Tower by October 27 (tomorrow) in compliance with the orders passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad has wrote a letter to MD Water Board, CEO K Electric and MD Sui Gas, asking them to disconnect all utility connections of Nasla Tower by October 27.

Earlier on Monday, Supreme Court (SC) has ordered to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi within a week. During the hearing at Karachi registry, the apex court has directed to use latest technology in the process and take all the expenses from the owner of Nasla Tower.

Seize the properties of the owner if he refuses to pay the expenses, the court remarked. Subsequently, the Supreme Court has ordered the Karachi commissioner to submit report after demolishing the tower.

