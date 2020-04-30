ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Train fares are also likely to go up after the rise in prices of petroleum products and the final decision is subject to approval from the Ministry of Railways, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, Pakistan Railways has decided to increase fares to reduce the financial burden. Ministry of Railways will give final approval for the increase in the fares. Chief Executive Officer Railways Nisar Ahmed Memon will send a summary to the Ministry of Railways for the increase.

The sources informed that the summary proposes a 10 percent increase in fares of all classes of passenger trains.

It is pertinent to mention here that Railways had increased fares for passenger trains by 8.5 percent in July 2019 while the diesel prices have risen by 16 percent since the last fare hike.

